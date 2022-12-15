Japan’s example: Can forest planting reduce climate disaster risk?

Japan is well-known for its natural disasters, from earthquakes and tsunamis (think Fukushima), to typhoons. With most of the country’s weather disasters now being exacerbated by the climate crisis, torrential rains and the resulting flooding and landslides have become some of Japan’s most frequent and destructive disasters in the past decade. Instances of torrential rain — at least 50 millimeters (2 inches) in one hour — have increased by 40% over the past 30-odd years, according to government statistics. With roughly 80% of Japan’s landmass covered in mountains and hills, these disasters menace populated areas nestled at their feet. In 2018, for example, flash floods and landslides triggered by record rains in western Japan resulted in more than 200 fatalities and were a major factor in Germanwatch, an NGO, naming Japan as the country sustaining the most damage from extreme weather events that year. Japan is also 66% forested — which hints at a potential way of curbing future landslide damages. As the climate crisis intensifies, organizations and individuals around the world have turned to forests as a means of lessening the impacts of climate disaster: a nature-based solution that can work if applied scientifically. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization notes that restoring damaged forest ecosystems and increasing forest cover “can play a crucial role in the mitigation of … disasters, the frequency of which could increase in the face of climate change.” A deep-seated landslide in Nara prefecture. Deep-seated landslides, which are becoming more common as Japan experiences…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay