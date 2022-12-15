Major Brazil palm oil exporter accused of fraud, land-grabbing over Quilombola cemeteries

ALTO ACARÁ, Brazil — With trembling hands, Raimundo Serrão lights candles for his grandmother at the Livramento Cemetery’s cross on the Day of the Dead because he couldn’t find her grave. Serrão and others in the area say one of the country’s leading palm oil exporters has buried it under palm crops. “They have planted palm trees on top of her grave,” Serrão tells Mongabay in tears, blaming Agropalma, whose palm oil plantations engulf the cemetery on the banks of the Acará River in northern Pará state in the Brazilian Amazon. “She is underneath this palm oil [plantation] there,” he says, pointing to nearby palm trees, an area he says was part of the cemetery when she died at the age of 110 in 1978, a claim the company denies. The accusations are part of a wide range of land-grabbing allegations against Agropalma, the only Brazilian company with the sustainability certificate issued by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), a members organization including palm oil growers, traders, manufacturers, retailers, banks, investors and others. Mongabay visited Alto Acará in November 2021 to investigate accusations that more than half of the 107,000 hectares (264,000 acres) registered by Agropalma was derived from fraudulent land titles and even the creation of a fake land registration bureau, which is at the center of a legal battle led by state prosecutors and public defenders. Quilombolas Raimundo Serrão (left) and Antônio Santana (right) light candles for their departed family members at the Livramento Cemetery’s cross on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

