All the issues impacting Indigenous people at COP15: Q&A with Joan Carling and Ramiro Batzin

The U.N. biodiversity conference (COP15) negotiations in Montreal have been moving slowly and under much strain with a target to protect 30% of the world's land and ocean by 2030—known as 30 by 30—at the forefront. However, although this target is now seen as the cornerstone to finalize a successful global deal to protect nature, known as the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, Indigenous leaders, scientists and conservation organizations are sounding the alarm that other targets also need to be prioritized for a strong agreement that halts biodiversity loss. These, they say, include increased conservation funding to Indigenous communities (target 18), eliminating subsidies to industrial activities harmful to nature (target 15), promoting sustainable agriculture such as agroecology (target 10), benefit-sharing from the use of genetic resources (target 13) and protecting wild species depended on for sustenance (target 5, 9 and 6). The deal comprises four goals and 22 targets. The Pataxó face both shrinking space for their subsistence livelihoods and an increase in conflicts as real estate and monoculture developments encroach on their territory. Image by André Mellagi via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Indigenous peoples have a large stake in this deal as they face the greatest impact of biodiversity loss, says Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad. She highlights that Indigenous lands contain about 80% of the Earth's biodiversity while making up 20% of the world's territory. "For us, biodiversity is not a subsidy, it is our home. We cannot accept losing

