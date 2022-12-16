Emmanuel Macron’s “Biodiversity Credits”: What are we talking about?

President Macron announced on 7 November 2022 at the CoP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, an initiative to protect the planet’s “vital carbon and biodiversity reserves”, such as old-growth forests, peat bogs or mangroves. A proposal for “positive conservation partnerships” is made to countries hosting such reserves, based on “political and financial contracts” that would enable them to guarantee their conservation. To this end, “innovative financial mechanisms” will be explored and it is planned that a “high-level group will be tasked with making recommendations on the creation of a biodiversity credit market”. While the universe of different types of carbon credits is fairly well known, the situation is less clear with regard to “biodiversity credits”. Broadly speaking, two cases can be distinguished: on the one hand, regulatory or voluntary biodiversity offset systems with offsets, based on the “no net loss” principle associated with the avoid-reduce-compensate (ARC) sequence. On the other hand, credits not intended for offsetting, modelld on voluntary carbon credits, which are, above all, financing vehicles for actions in favor of biodiversity. Orangutan in Central Kalimantan. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler As the CoP15 on biodiversity opens in Montreal, let’s try to shed some light on these two types of complementary systems, their advantages and their limits. Compensate if you can’t avoid and reduce Mitigation and offset policies with objectives such as no net loss or net gain of biodiversity are already well established in a number of OECD countries. Some countries have structured their implementation in the form…This article was originally published on Mongabay

