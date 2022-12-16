Environment targets are job half-done, say charities

From BBC
New environmental targets set by the government are a “job half-done” and will fail to halt nature’s decline, say charities.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs published the goals on Friday after a six-week delay.
The legally-binding targets promise to tackle major problems like the loss of animals and plants, and air pollution.
But critics say that crucial targets to protect water quality and natural sites are missing.
Groups including the RSPB, Greenpeace, and Wildlife and Countryside Link said that although a goal to halt the loss of biodiversity is welcome, the targets fall far short of addressing the serious crisis facing UK nature.
The UK is one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries – in the bottom 10% globally and last among the G7 group of nations.
The government was mandated to set the targets by 31 October 2022 as part of the Environment Act 2021, but it said that a “significant public response” delayed its plans.
The Office for Environmental Protection watchdog held talks with Environment Minister Therese Coffey over the delays.
On Friday, 13 targets were finally published, including a goal to halt the decline in species abundance by 2030. Another promises to ensure that biodiversity in 2042 is greater than in 2022, and at least 10% more than in 2030.
