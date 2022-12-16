In Bangladesh, Ecologically Critical Areas exist only on paper

Although 13 biodiversity hotspots in Bangladesh have been declared Ecologically Critical Areas (ECA) by the government, very few steps have been taken on the ground to protect them. While some steps were taken to protect five of those 13, the government violated its own rules in one of the ECAs — the Sundarbans — to allow for the construction of industries that threaten the area’s ecology. The government has so far declared Saint Martin’s and Sonadia islands, Sundarbans, Cox’s Bazar, Tanguar Haor (wetland), Hakaluki Haor (wetland), Marjat Baor (wetland), Gulshan-Baridhara Lake and the capital’s surrounding four rivers — Buriganga, Shitalaksha, Turag and Balu — and the Piyain River in the northeastern district of Sylhet as ECAs under the ECA rule in 1999 formulated in support of the Bangladesh Environment Act. Turag River is one of the 13 ECAs in Bangladesh. Very few steps have been taken on the ground to protect the biodiversity hotspots in the country. Image by Nushrat Yeasmin/REACH via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). According to the ECA rule, any kind of development work that threatens the existence of biodiversity and ecology is strictly prohibited in the ECAs. So far, the Cox’s Bazar sea beach, Sonadia Island, Saint Martin’s Island, Tanguar Haor and Hakaluki Haor have seen some conservation initiatives under different projects initiated by the government and nongovernment organizations. “Since formulating the ECA rules, we have been trying to manage the critical areas; however, in some cases, we have failed to manage them properly due to lack…This article was originally published on Mongabay

