Livestock farming polluted rivers 300 times in one year

From BBC
Published56 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Livestock farms in England polluted rivers 300 times last year, causing 20 major incidents, according to the latest government figures.
Yet only six farms were prosecuted in 2021, with the Environment Agency giving out warning letters instead.
The dairy industry – mostly thanks to the waste its millions of cows produce – is the worst environmental offender, linked to half of all farm pollution.
The government said prosecution was a last resort for persistent offenders.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) said all farmers took their environmental responsibilities seriously and that they were taking “voluntary action through industry-led initiatives to drive improvements that benefit the water environment”.
Much of the environmental threat to rivers from farming comes from cow waste called slurry – a mix of manure and water that farmers store and spread as fertiliser.
Each of the UK’s 2.6m dairy cows produces up to 53 litres of manure a day. That’s approximately 50 billion litres of manure a year – enough to fill Wembley stadium more than 12 times.
The slurry produced has to be stored but it can leak from badly-maintained containers or, if too much is applied to the land or if it rains heavily, it can run off from fields.
Serious pollution incidents can lead to prosecution.
One offender is Michael Aylesbury, a director of Cross Keys Farms Ltd. In June this year, he was ordered to pay more than £25,000 for polluting the River Frome in Somerset