‘Bizarre’ newly classified scorpionfly shines light on Nepal’s insect diversity

KATHMANDU– When German professor Jochen Martens and his associate W. Schawaller visited subtropical forests in Nepal in 1988, they collected samples of different insects found in eastern Nepal, including a "bizarre" one that had a long tail with a pincer resembling that of scorpions. Martens, who paid several visits to Nepal along with his associates between 1969 and 1995, took the 1988 specimens to Germany where they remained preserved in alcohol at the University of Mainz without proper identification and classification. However, when professor Rainer Willmann from the University of Göttingen recently looked at them closely, he was stunned. Willmann, the author of a recent study published in the journal Contributions to Entomology, identified two of them as different species of "scorpionflies." "Scorpionflies are a group of insects such as dragonflies or butterflies, but the species of scorpionflies identified so far is less than 1,000 worldwide," said Willmann, who came up with the genus name "Lulilan" for the species. He then named the two species Lulilan obscurus and Lulilan spinifer. There was one more species of scorpionflies from Nepal described by Englishman Robert Hardwicke in 1823 that Willmann, one of a handful of specialists in the world studying scorpionflies, found to resemble the characteristics of other newly described members of the Lulilan genus. He named it Lulilan furcatus. A photo of the preserved Lulilan obscurus at a garden in Germany. Image courtesy of Rainer Willmann. Willmann found L. obscurus to be particularly "spectacular." "It has an extremely long abdomen, the final…

