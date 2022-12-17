The Amazon reef that may be threatened by oil drilling

From BBC
Scientists say a unique reef habitat near the mouth of the Amazon river is under threat from plans to drill for oil. The reef was discovered in 2016, and researchers say it could contain many unknown species of medicinal or scientific value.
The Amazon reef is unusual because it lies in deep water, and is sometimes hidden by the muddy waters flowing into the sea from the world’s largest river.
Its depth – up to 220m (725ft) and the strong currents in the area mean that it has been little studied since it was discovered.
“It’s a very wide area, there are things that we don’t know yet,” says César Cordeiro, a professor at the Center for Biosciences and Biotechnology at the University of Northern Rio de Janeiro.
“There are species that may be appearing only in that area and nowhere else in the world.”
One is a sponge currently being studied at the University of São Paulo, which has shown signs of possessing anti-cancer properties.
“There is great potential for economic gain with the study and protection of these systems,” says Rodrigo Leão de Moura, professor at the Institute of Biology at the University of Rio de Janeiro and the leading scientist involved in the reef’s discovery.
“Of course, we have this immediate need for cheap energy, but how much does this sacrifice a future based on biotechnology?”
The scientists worry that plans by the Brazilian oil company Petrobras to drill for oil close to the reef