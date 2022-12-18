Canada's polar-bear capital Churchill warms too fast for bears

From BBC
“The bears know the ice will be back soon – they’re waiting,” says Alysa McCall, from Polar Bears International (PBI).
Alysa and her team are in the Canadian Arctic just outside Churchill, Manitoba, in a tundra buggy – an observation lab on tracks, which allows them to watch bears in safety.
Churchill is dubbed the “polar-bear capital” of the world.
Day-to-day life is shaped by the polar bears’ proximity to the town. Residents have bear-proof rubbish bins and the province employs bear-patrol guards to accompany children when they are trick-or-treating at Halloween.
It is common practice for people to leave their parked-car doors unlocked so others have somewhere to run to should they encounter a wandering bear.
In Churchill’s frozen Hudson Bay, bears use the sea-ice as a platform to hunt seals.
But the sea-ice-free season in this part of the Canadian Arctic is lengthening, leaving bears unable to hunt for long periods.
About 2,000km south in Montreal, world ministers are gathering at the UN biodiversity summit in an effort to reach an agreement that will to protect wild spaces and reverse the human-driven loss of nature.
But as the polar bear becomes an icon of climate change, the bears’ plight in Churchill embodies the inextricable link between preserving the natural world and fighting global warming. The polar-bear capital of the world is simply getting too warm for polar bears.
By 2050, conservation scientists now