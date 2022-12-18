COP15: Summit on 'pact with nature' enters final stretch

From BBC
Published10 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
With only hours left to secure a global agreement to stop the destruction of nature, delegates at a UN summit are considering a new draft deal.
A compromise text has been put forward in a last ditch attempt to build consensus among nearly 200 countries.
The UN biodiversity summit in Montreal is regarded as a “last chance” to put nature on a path to recovery.
But there has been deep division over the strength of ambition and how to finance the plans.
One big sticking point has been over how to fund conservation efforts in the parts of the globe that harbour some of the world’s most outstanding biodiversity.
Biodiversity refers to all the Earth’s living things and the way they are connected in a complex web of life that sustains the planet.
A new text of the agreement was released on Sunday by China, the official president of the summit, which is also known as COP 15. It had to be moved to Canadian soil due to Covid restrictions in China.
The text has been passed to ministers who are expected to discuss the proposals behind closed doors. Environmental groups said these were nervous hours.
“We cannot afford a roll back on ambition; addressing the biodiversity crisis cannot wait – nature will not