COP15: Five key takeaways from the UN biodiversity summit

From BBC
Published14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The world’s nations have reached a historic agreement to protect the world’s biodiversity.
After two weeks of negotiations, what is officially known as the Kunming-Montreal Global biodiversity framework was passed early on Monday.
Here are five key takeaways and memorable moments from the conference.
The 30 x 30 pledge is the central pillar to this agreement – countries agreeing to protecting 30% of land and water by 2030.
Not securing agreement on this key ambition would have been a deal breaker for the whole agreement.
Even before the meeting started in Montreal more than 100 countries had signed up.
So during the talks when there were suggestions the pledge might be watered down, the nations championing 30 x 30 were quick to push back.
“We cannot afford to leave Montreal without banking this commitment,” said UK environment minister Zac Goldsmith during a press conference.
And protecting 30% of lands and seas for nature, could just be the start.
“Extinction doesn’t negotiate — the science is clear that we need to protect at least half the Earth by 2030,” says Oscar Soria, campaign director for the non-profit, Avaaz “This text is a step forward from where we are, but nature needs a giant leap.”
“It is truly a moment that will mark history as Paris did for climate,” Canada’s environment minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters on Monday.
In 2015
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Mongabay’s Conservation Potential series investigates: where do we need to protect biodiversity?
-
In Vietnam, a forest grown from the ashes of war falls to a resort project
-
A U.N. pact finds agreement to save nature seen as vital for biodiversity
-
COP15: Summit on 'pact with nature' enters final stretch