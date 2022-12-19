Global study reveals widespread salt marsh decline

An area of salt marsh twice the size of Singapore has disappeared since the turn of the century, NASA scientists determined by analyzing satellite images from around the globe. Severe storms were partially responsible for the loss, which resulted in “significant” carbon emissions, according to a recent study based on the maps. The study, published in the journal Nature in late November, showed that the world lost 2,733 square kilometers (1,055 square miles) of marsh over the 19-year period between 2000 and 2019 and recovered 1,278 km2 (493 mi2), some as a result of restoration by people. This resulted in a net loss of 1,453 km2 (561 mi2). Globally, salt marshes declined at a rate of 0.28% per year, according to the study. Previously, up-to-date information on the rates and “hotspots” of salt marsh loss at the global level was limited, as were estimates of the resulting carbon emissions, Anthony Campbell, the paper’s lead author, told Mongabay in an interview. Past estimates suggested much higher salt marsh losses of between 1% and 2% per year. A salt marsh in Maryland, U.S. North America is a hotspot of salt marsh loss, due in large part to severe storms. Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Bay Program via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). “We utilized the Landsat record to get at those numbers and then do an updated carbon budget for salt marshes, showing a decline in loss, but still significant emissions in salt marsh environments,” Campbell, a postdoctoral fellow in NASA’s Biospheric Sciences Laboratory…This article was originally published on Mongabay

