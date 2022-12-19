In Vietnam, a forest grown from the ashes of war falls to a resort project

DAK DOA, Vietnam — At the end of the rainy season, the hillsides in Dak Doa district, in central Vietnam’s Gia Lai province, turn pink as the Cỏ Hồng grass blushes in the basaltic soil of a 50-year-old pine forest. This scenic forest was planted under the national reforestation program initiated in 1976 following the U.S.-led war, and has since become both a burgeoning tourist attraction and a lifeline for local people, most of them members of ethnic minority groups, including the Bahnar and Jrai. In a province that has been largely deforested due to logging and agriculture, the Dak Doa forest stands apart. Even as a “planted forest,” it plays a significant role in protecting the local ecosystem, says Truong Van Vinh, vice dean of the forestry school at Nong Lam University, who was born and raised in the area. The forest, he says, helps conserve soil and underground water, combats erosion, and plays an important role in the region’s ecosystem. The Dak Doa pine forest, planted 50 years ago as part of post-war reforestation efforts. At the end of the rainy season, forest floor takes on a pink hue. Image by Le Quynh. But despite these benefits, and a massive state-led reforestation program that aims to plant a billion trees by 2025, Dak Doa’s forest is under threat due to a planned tourism and housing project that will cover 517 of the forest’s 601 hectares (1,278 of 1,485 acres). Owned by the FLC Group, one of Vietnam’s largest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

