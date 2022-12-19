Mongabay’s Conservation Potential series investigates: where do we need to protect biodiversity?

From microbes to meerkats, the wealth of species on Earth are the glue that hold the cycles of life together: producing food, regulating climate, building soil, maintaining ecosystems, and more. Tropical forests are some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet, and scientists estimate that we have only discovered a small percentage of the species that live there. But forests are in trouble. Between 2001 to 2021, an area of forest measuring roughly half the size of China (more than 437 million hectares, or 1.08 billion acres) was lost or destroyed across the planet, according to data from the University of Maryland available on Global Forest Watch. In 2021 alone, tropical forests were destroyed at a rate of about ten football fields per minute, amounting to 11.1 million hectares (27.4 million acres). Nearly a quarter of that loss was in primary rainforests. Tropical forest cleared to establish shifting cultivation of cassava. Slash-and-burn agriculture is one of the main causes of deforestation in the Congo Basin. Image by Gloria Pallares. With the planet plunged headlong into what many experts call the sixth mass extinction, leaders and decision-makers are recognizing the urgency of safeguarding the world’s remaining biodiversity for the sake of our own survival. “Without species, there would be no air to breathe, no food to eat, no water to drink. There would be no human society at all,” writes Conservation International. The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), underway this month in Montreal, Canada, will adopt new targets…This article was originally published on Mongabay

