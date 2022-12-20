Better livestock health reduces carbon emissions (commentary)

Among the ambitious commitments made at COP27 were plans for a methane monitoring satellite system that would improve tracking in the energy sector where the majority of global greenhouse gas emissions originate. This high-tech system would eventually expand to smaller emitters like livestock, which would be beneficial in improving the accuracy of emissions data from cattle where methane is a natural by-product of production. However, the UN climate talks largely missed a more direct, more humane, and more cost-effective way to bring down emissions associated with livestock: improving animal health. Chickens. Image by Capri23auto via Pixabay. Livestock diseases like bird flu, foot and mouth, and others kill around one in five farm animals every year, and impact millions more that survive but are held back from reaching their full potential. Whether lethal or not, diseases are directly responsible for driving up emissions from animal agriculture because farmers need to raise more animals and use more resources to produce the same amount of food, fuel or fiber. Johne’s disease in cattle, for example, increases emissions by almost a quarter while bovine viral diarrhea (BVD) causes an estimated 16-20% increase in greenhouse gas emissions. The livestock sector is increasingly recognizing and acting upon the link between animal health and climate goals. The Global Dairy Platform, for example, includes improved animal health as a core strategy in its pathway to net zero, while the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef sees animal health as integral to achieving its 30% emissions reduction target. Controlling animal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay