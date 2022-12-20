Extinct sea cow’s underwater engineering legacy lives on today, study finds

On a Russian-led expedition in the northern Pacific Ocean in the 1740s, German botanist Georg Wilhelm Steller laid eyes on a species that captured his imagination. It looked like a manatee but was bigger than a killer whale, and it grazed similarly to a cow or horse. After Steller described the animal, it became known as Steller’s sea cow (Hydrodamalis gigas). The sea cow could grow about 9 meters (30 feet) in length and weigh up to 10 metric tons, but this colossal creature had few defenses. Covered with thick blubber, the sea cow could not fully submerge itself in the water, but floated at the surface, grazing on kelp. This tendency made the species vulnerable to hunting. “These animals are very voracious and eat incessantly, and because they are so greedy they keep their heads always under water, without regard to life and safety,” Steller wrote in his account. “Hence a man in a boat, or swimming naked, can move among them without danger and select at ease the one of the herd he desires to strike — and accomplish it all while they are feeding.” By 1768, less than three decades after Steller formally described the species, the sea cow was extinct. But in a new paper, some scientists suggest the species left a considerable legacy in the coastal waters of the North Pacific: the enhancement of kelp forests through its eating habits. Reconstruction of Steller measuring a Steller’s sea cow on Bering Island, July 12, 1742. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

