Nations adopt Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework

COP15, MONTREAL, Canada — After marathon negotiations and a clutch of protests (including a "die-in" by global youth, and a walk-out by developing countries over a funding stalemate) nearly 200 nations struck a historic deal to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by the end of the decade, at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Canada. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), with four goals and 23 action-oriented targets, was adopted early Monday morning at the Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of Parties on the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) or COP15, chaired by China and hosted by Canada from December 7 to December 19. The agreement preserves the headline goal to "ensure and enable that by 2030 at least 30 percent of terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas, especially areas of particular importance for biodiversity and ecosystem functions and services, are effectively conserved and managed," while recognizing "indigenous and traditional territories, where applicable." COP 15 President Huang Runqiu at the COP15 closing plenary in Montreal. Image by UN biodiversity via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Currently, 17% and 10% of the world's terrestrial and marine area respectively is under protection. Importantly, the agreement includes a commitment to mobilize at least $200 billion per year by 2030 in financial flows from "all sources" including the public and private sectors, to "progressively" close the biodiversity finance gap of $700 billion per year, and aligning financial flows with the Framework and the 2050 Vision for Biodiversity.

