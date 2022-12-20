Poachers target hippos for giant teeth in place of ivory

From BBC
Published46 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Deepening restrictions on ivory trafficking have led to an increase of the trade in hippopotamus teeth, wildlife campaigners are warning, with potentially serious effects for a species already listed as “vulnerable to extinction”.
When the UK last June announced a near-total ban on the trade in elephant ivory, an animal welfare charity studied what happened in three widely used online marketplaces.
“We found the increase in hippo ivory trade in the UK within a month after the near total-ban of elephant ivory was introduced,” says Frankie Osuch, lead author of a report released by Born Free in September.
This was “deeply concerning evidence of increased demand for ivory from hippos, whose numbers in the wild are under threat” the report said.
Researchers say this pattern was clear as far back as 1989, when a worldwide ban on trade in ivory was first agreed, and has only intensified as governments have brought in new measures to tighten the ban.
Like ivory, hippo teeth and tusks are often used for decorative carvings, but they are cheaper and easier to obtain.
Hippo body parts can still be traded under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), though all international sales require an export permit.
It’s been calculated that between 1975, when CITES records began, and 2017, 770,000kg of hippo teeth were legally traded. But there is also an illegal trade.
In 2020 hippo teeth were among the mammal body parts most often seized