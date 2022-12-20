Podcast: Into the Wasteland, part 3: Buried in Europe’s recycling

We all send our recycling somewhere for proper handling, but the operation of one such handling center in Poland makes one ask, is it being done right, or at all? The European Commission estimates that the illegal handling of such waste represents around 15-30% of the total EU waste trade, generating EUR 9.5 billion in annual revenues. So in part 3 of our investigative podcast series, the team dispatches Outriders journalist Eva Dunal to visit one such recycling facility in the pretty town of Zielona Góra close to the Polish-German border, and finds out just how unpopular it is with the neighbors, and especially the city council. They also speak with Jim Puckett, the ‘James Bond of waste trafficking’ at Basel Action Network, who reveals that much recycling is being ‘laundered’ via the Netherlands and shipped on to countries where such resources are often dumped, not recycled. Listen here: This episode is called “The Wastelands,” and is the third and final installment of the podcast series, “Into the Wasteland,” developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu. This “true eco-crime” series is produced by investigative environmental journalists Lucy Taylor and Dan Ashby, who trace the U.K.’s illegal “waste trail” from their quiet English town to the nearby countryside, and as far away as Poland and Malaysia. In episode one, the pair meets an entrepreneur-turned-freelance waste crime investigator who survives a desperate flight across the British countryside from a gang of illegal waste-dumpers – and their dogs – when his late-night stakeout goes wrong, listen here: In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay