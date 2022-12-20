To cut emissions from cattle ranching, beef up the soil, study says

Flying this November into a remote region of the Orinoquía savanna in Vichada, Colombia, environmental biologist Jacobo Arango could spot the Hacienda San José cattle ranch that his team was using as an open-air laboratory. From the sky, he could see the farm’s greener hue of grass standing out against neighboring pastures. There, he and his team from the International Center for Tropical Agriculture in Cali were experimenting with a tropical grass species called Brachiaria humidicola. Combined with rotational grazing, they wanted to improve the region’s shallow, acidic soil while measuring how much carbon could be captured. As the taller, denser grass worked to feed more cows above land, its meter-deep (3-foot) roots improved soil quality, also allowing some native tree species to proliferate. The soil absorbed at least 15% more carbon than the adjacent pastures, Arango found. “Scaling the implementation of land-based carbon storage practices could significantly contribute to reducing net emissions from beef production,” Arango and colleagues wrote in a recently published study about their findings, funded by the World Bank. The Orinoquía region covers the vast eastern grassland plains of Colombia and produces a fifth of its beef, according to the 2022 census, but the land is notoriously degraded. The aluminum-rich soil common throughout the region is toxic for most grass species. Poor-quality pasture means that cattle need 17 hectares (42 acres) each to get enough food. The nutrient-poor soil also leads to local farmers setting more fires, as the ash works to fertilize the land —…This article was originally published on Mongabay

