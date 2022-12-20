Video: Stolen Quilombola cemeteries in the Amazon, and the probe that revealed it all

ALTO ACARÁ, Brazil — In November 2021, I went to Pará state, in the Brazilian Amazon, to investigate claims of land grabbing in traditional territories, leveled against one of Brazil’s leading palm oil exporters. The date wasn’t by chance, as I was there to witness a historical moment on the Day of the Dad, when Quilombolas — descendants of Afro-Brazilian runaway slaves — lighted candles for their ancestors at the Our Lady of Battle Cemetery for the first time in decades. But why hadn’t they been able to go there in so long? Because this cemetery is located in an area officially occupied by Agropalma, the country’s second-largest palm oil exporter. It’s part of the company’s “legal reserve,” the proportion of land that a private property owner must maintain in its natural state, as revealed in a year-long investigation. “Four of my sons are buried here … After [the company] took it over, they haven’t allowed us to come here anymore,” smallholder Benonias Batista tells me through tears while lighting candles for his children at the Our Lady of Battle Cemetery. Quilombolas also accuse the company of planting oil palms over the graves at the Livramento Cemetery, and say just a quarter of it remains today. “They have planted palm trees on top of [my grandmother’s] grave,” Raimundo Serrão tells me in tears at the cemetery on the banks of the Acará River, where it’s hemmed in by Agropama’s oil palm plantation. In this behind-the-scenes video, I take you on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

