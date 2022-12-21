Christmas beetles: Scientists ask Australians for help finding missing festive bugs

From BBC
While some start the festive season to the tunes of Mariah Carey, for many Australians there is another way of knowing Christmas is on the way.
The arrival of the clumsy Christmas beetle – a brightly coloured insect that sneaks into bed sheets, crashes into windows and swarms around streetlights in summer months.
“We have in Australia this really unique… biological event where Christmas is associated with the arrival of these beautiful, glittery, friendly beetles,” Associate Professor at the University of Sydney, Dr Tanya Latty, tells the BBC.
The beetles – which don’t bite or sting, and are harmless – used to be a very common sight. In 1932, they were so prolific Queenslanders could be paid one pound to catch 200.
But now, scientists dream of seeing as many in one place. Most species of the beetle are unique to Australia – like the platypus and koala – but for many in the country, they have disappeared.
Scientists suspect this is due to habitat destruction – the insects feed off eucalyptus trees and their larvae eat native grass roots.
But the researchers hope to get clearer answers through the “Christmas beetle count project”, led by Dr Latty.
“There are lots of people who seem to remember that these beetles used to be in massive numbers, you know – 10, 20 years ago but that doesn’t seem to be happening anymore,” Dr Latty says.
The project asks Australians to upload pictures of any Christmas beetles they see this festive season to