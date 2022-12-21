Crafting Nepal’s conservation success: Q&A with Sharad Chandra Adhikary

KATHMANDU — The National Trust for Nature Conservation was set up in 1982 as a semi-governmental body to spearhead conservation activities in Nepal. Today, it manages some of the most important conservation areas across the Himalayan nation, including the Annapurna Conservation Area, known for its world-famous trekking trail, the Manaslu Conservation Area, home to the world’s eighth-highest peak, and Central Zoo in Kathmandu. Staffers, technicians and researchers from the NTNC, as the trust is known, also work in key protected areas such as Chitwan and Bardiya national parks, famed for their populations of Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris) and greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis). In December 2020, the government appointed Sharad Chandra Adhikary, a PR veteran who has also worked with Nepal’s anti-corruption commission, as member secretary of the NTNC. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj Joshi spoke with Adhikary in Kathmandu recently about the challenges of managing community-based conservation areas in Nepal, the importance of tourism revenue for both conservation and development, and tackling the long-running issue of human-wildlife conflict. Sharad Chandra Adhikary, a PR veteran who has also worked with Nepal’s anti-corruption commission, now also serves as member secretary of the NTNC. Image courtesy of Sharad Chandra Adhikary. The following interview has been translated from Nepali and lightly edited for clarity and style. Mongabay: Whenever we talk about the NTNC, we say that it’s a semi-governmental body. What does this mean at the operational level? What is its relationship with the government? Sharad Chandra Adhikary: We are not an NGO. We are,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

