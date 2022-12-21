Ebola-like African primate viruses ‘poised for spillover’ to humans, study finds

A family of viruses that can cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms that is also a critical threat to macaque populations is now “poised for spillover” to humans, a new report reveals. The study, published in September in the journal Cell, reveals that the animal virus has found ways to access human cells, multiply and evade parts of the immune system that defend people against sickness. Scientists note that this is “pretty rare.” The research team behind the study is watching the virus closely while calling for vigilance, evoking parallels to HIV, which they say arose from simian viruses in African primates. So far, no human infections of the new viruses have been reported, and the severity of effects from these new viruses remains unknown if they were to infect humans. According to the study, captive Asian macaques (of the Macaca genus) infected with these viruses can develop fever, facial edema, dehydration, depression and coagulation defects indicated by round spots that appear on the skin as a result of bleeding. Further, there are thousands of viruses circulating in animals globally, and more animal viruses are thought to be jumping to humans, causing severe harm to people’s immune systems. These include Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) in 2012, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS) in 2003 and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in the current pandemic. “COVID is just the latest in a long string of spillover events from animals to humans, some of which have erupted into global catastrophes,” Sara Sawyer, professor…This article was originally published on Mongabay

