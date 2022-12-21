From bombs to seasonal closure, Indonesian fishers move toward sustainability

KAHU-KAHU, Indonesia — Fishers in this village on the northwestern tip of Selayar Island, in eastern Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, are a fortnight into a community experiment. For three months, from mid-November to mid-February, they’ve committed to zero extraction or exploitation of the 6 hectares (15 acres) of sea off Jeneiya Kahu-Kahu Beach. That means no fishing, seaweed cultivation, shellfish collection, or throwing of trash. Definitely no fish bombs, added Andri Mustain, coordinator of the Selayar Islands program of the Bali-based Indonesian Nature Foundation, known locally as Yayasan LINI. “The [closure] agreement states that in all coastal and marine areas of Kahu-Kahu village, it is strictly prohibited to catch fish using toxic materials and or fish bombs that damage the environment,” he said. “The hope with this closure activity is that the community sees themselves managing their own resources.” Mention of bombs at the announcement of a conservation initiative like a fishery closure may seem disquieting. Participating fishers voiced enthusiasm, though. Alauddin, an octopus fisherman in Kahu-Kahu and chair of one of the participating fisher cooperatives, said he was joining LINI’s fishery improvement project in hopes of creating more “octopus homes.” Octopus fishermen signed a joint agreement to temporarily close for three months in a 6-hectare site on Jeneiya Kahu-Kahu Beach, Selayar Islands, South Sulawesi. Photo by LINI Foundation. Octopuses are solitary animals, with each inhabiting its own cave. Octopus mothers die after their eggs hatch. The animals commune with others only once — to mate — in a life…This article was originally published on Mongabay

