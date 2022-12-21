Gold mining invades remote protected area in Ecuador

The city of Lago Agrio, which lies in the province of Sucumbíos in northern Ecuador’s Amazonian region, is considered the country’s oil capital. It also sits in the midst of several major protected areas, including Yasuní, Cayambe Coca and Sumaco Napo-Galeras national parks, Cuyabeno Fauna Production Reserve and Cofán Bermejo Ecological Reserve. According to a recent report by conservation organization Amazon Frontlines, more than 6,470 square kilometers (2,498 square miles) of primary rainforest has been cleared for oil extraction infrastructure and subsequent colonization since the the fossil fuels industry first got a foothold in the Ecuadorian Amazon in the 1970s. The report also notes that deforestation for oil has bled into the region’s protected areas. Cofán Bermejo Ecological Reserve, much of which also functions as an Indigenous territory, has been largely spared from the oil-related forest loss that has affected neighboring protected areas. However, satellite data show a recent uptick in deforestation in the reserve. Satellite data show tree cover loss in and near Cofán Bermejo Ecological Reserve between 2015 and 2021. Data and imagery from Global Forest Watch show clearings proliferating along rivers that form the northern and southern borders of Cofán Bermejo Ecological Reserve. Clearing activity also appears to be piercing the western portion of the reserve. Illegal mining According to Nicolás Mainville, a biologist and environmental monitoring coordinator at Amazon Frontlines, Cofán Bermejo’s remote location has protected it from oil-driven deforestation. However, what has protected the reserve from one threat is now spurring another: illegal gold mining.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

