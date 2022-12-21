Half of tropical forestland cleared for agriculture isn’t put to use, research shows

Agriculture is gradually killing forests, and yet up to half of tropical forestland in Africa, Latin America and Asia cleared for agriculture remains idle, according to research published in the journal Science. The literature review, which analyzes a range of pantropical studies of deforestation, estimates that between 6.4 million and 8.8 million hectares (15.8 million and 21.7 million acres) of tropical forests are lost to agriculture annually. For perspective, on the low end, this is the equivalent of more than 8 million soccer fields, or more than three times the size of Rwanda. This has huge implications. Humanity depends on forests for uncountable resources. Forests are a rich harbor for biodiversity and also a major carbon sink, storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that is linked to climate change. “[Deforestation] releases a lot of carbon that contributes to global warming, which is threatening communities all over the world; it contributes to loss of biodiversity [and] also affects local climate leading to reduction in rainfall,” says Martin Persson, an associate professor at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and a co-author of the research. He adds that research in Brazil shows large-scale deforestation for soy cultivation results in localized climate effects that reduce soy yields. Furthermore, loss of trees can result in soil degradation and erosion. According to the Science paper, which includes analysis of studies in Africa, Latin America and Asia, 90-99% of forest loss can be attributed to agriculture, either directly through clearing of forests for agricultural expansion or…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay