Virgin Orbit issued licences ahead of Cornwall space launch

From BBC
The final remaining licences required for Virgin Orbit to launch from Spaceport Cornwall have been issued by the UK space regulator.
The Civil Aviation Authority has granted the launch operator and range control licences, which have been signed off by the Transport Secretary.
The CAA said it was “another major milestone” towards the first orbital space launch from UK soil.
A launch from the spaceport at Cornwall Airport Newquay is expected in January.
Earlier in December the launch was pushed back due to technical issues.
Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl 747 has been at Spaceport Cornwall since October, followed a week later by their LauncherOne rocket that will carry nine satellites.
The CAA said the company had “taken all reasonable steps to ensure safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably practicable”.
Tim Johnson, director for space regulation at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This is another major milestone in enabling the very first orbital space launch from UK shores and these licences will assist Virgin Orbit with their final preparations for launch.”
Spaceport Cornwall was granted an operating licence by the CAA in November.
Each of the nine satellites also requires a licence, but these are understood to be imminent.
Analysis by Jon Amos, BBC Science Correspondent
It’s been a complex business pulling together all the regulatory threads for this licence.
Demonstrating its rocket system is safe has been paramount of course, but Virgin has also had to pass environmental as