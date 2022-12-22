California’s network of marine protected areas must be strengthened and expanded (commentary)

California’s iconic coastline has long captivated the world’s imagination. Beyond its shores, hidden beneath the waves, stretches a vast, mysterious wilderness containing some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. For the past decade, California has been at the forefront of a global movement to conserve ocean biodiversity through marine protected areas (MPAs). Since the state’s marine protected area (MPA) network was completed in 2012, California is home to 124 MPAs covering approximately 852 square miles – a little over 16% of the state’s ocean waters. In December 2022, California will hold its first 10-year review of its MPA network. The review will be used to inform the network’s future. Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a goal to protect 30% of the state’s land, water, and sea space over the decade. As state regulators take account of the progress it has made of protecting marine ecosystems and wildlife, California should expand and strengthen upon its MPA success stories to ensure 30% of its state waters are fully protected by 2030. MPAs are regions of the ocean and coastline legally protected from human exploitation. These zones can have varying levels of protections: MPA can include everything from lightly protected areas that only prohibit drilling and mining to highly protected zones where commercial fishing is banned, to fully protected “no-take” zones where all extractive activities are completely off-limits. A sea otter feeds on a sea urchin above a kelp forest. Image by Karen Hall via Flickr (CC…This article was originally published on Mongabay

