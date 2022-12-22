Four tips for better recycling at Christmas

From BBC
‘Tis the season to be jolly – but the sheer volume of stuff we throw away during the festive period is no-one’s idea of fun.
Household waste typically increases at Christmas by around 30%, including cardboard, bottles or trees.
So how can you celebrate while doing less harm to the planet?
Here are four recycling and waste tips for having a more eco-friendly Christmas.
Not all wrapping paper will be accepted by recycling centres as it may contain plastic film or metallic elements, according to environmental charity WRAP.
There is a simple test that you can do to see if your wrapping paper can be recycled: crumple it into a ball. If it stays ball-shaped, it can likely be recycled. But if it springs back, it probably contains plastic and can’t be recycled. Tissue doesn’t tend to be recyclable because of the short fibres, and the same goes for tissue-like wrapping paper.
Make sure to remove ribbons, bows, batteries, sticky tape and other accessories before putting things in the recycling bin.
Even better, don’t throw the paper away, save it for next year’s gifts. If following this route, you’re going to have to be very careful unwrapping – admittedly a near impossibility for excited little hands on Christmas morning. (Also you might want to make notes to avoid gifting your aunt back her own wrapping paper next