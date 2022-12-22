Hydrogen heating trial treats us like guinea pigs – residents

From BBC
“I wake up in the night thinking about it,” Maria Morgan says. “We’re guinea pigs.”
Maria is on the front line of the UK’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.
Her house in Whitby in Ellesmere Port, north-west England, is one of 2,000 homes earmarked to have its supply of natural gas turned off.
If the Whitby proposal is approved, pure hydrogen will flow through its pipes from 2025. Hydrogen’s advantage is that unlike natural gas, it doesn’t produce the climate-warming gas CO2 when burnt.
Homes currently account for about 17% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions and as part of efforts to fight climate change, the government is aiming to phase out natural gas boilers from 2035.
But with 23m homes currently connected to the gas grid, moving them to cleaner forms of energy will be a huge task.
In order to trial greener technologies Whitby, along with Redcar in the north-east of England, have been named as candidates to convert to hydrogen . One of them will be chosen next year and become the UK’s first “hydrogen village”.
But is hydrogen safe? The government and gas companies say it can be, even though hydrogen is both more leaky and combustible than natural gas.
It’s also not clear how green the village will actually be. Though hydrogen can be made from water using renewable energy, more than 99% of the world’s supply is currently made from fossil fuels, creating CO2 emissions.