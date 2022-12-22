In Liberia, a gold boom leads to unregulated mining and ailing rivers

The waterways that frame the town of Sam Beach in Liberia’s Rivercess County once served as a lifeline for local people, providing them with fish as well as clean water for drinking, cooking and washing. But that was decades ago. Today, more than 1,000 gold diggers, six licensed mining concession holders, three brokers and two large-scale mining companies — S & K Mining Corporation Limited and Gbarwor Mining Cooperative Society — are tearing up forests and rivers in search of gold. Artisanal gold diggers encroach on surrounding forests in their hunt for rich mining pits, exposing communities to ecological disaster. In the heart of populated settlements, earthmoving equipment is used to dig mine pits, endangering the safety of more than 3,000 villagers. And the river the village once depended on is muddy and shows no sign of life within it. “We cried for development, but they came and have dirty our water,” says Esther Zangar, a former fisherwoman. “We no longer fish, drink and cook with it.” Once a lifeline for the community, the Wornor River has filled with mud and silt as poorly regulated gold mining proliferates in the forests around Sam Beach. Image by Varney Kamara for Mongabay. A mixed blessing Liberia, a West African state of 5.3 million people, is blessed with an abundance of mineral resources, including gold, diamonds and iron ore. On paper, polluting waterways is regulated by both the mining and environmental management laws of 2002, which set sanctions for acts that threaten the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

