Mexican restoration dominated by non-environmental interests

With its towering natural walls, Sumidero Canyon National Park is one of the main tourist attractions in Chiapas state in southern Mexico. Protecting mostly dry tropical forest — one of the most threatened ecosystems in the world — the 22,000-hectare (54,360-acre) reserve is home to more than 1,700 species of fauna and flora, of which 28 are threatened and 34 are endemic to the park. Sumidero also borders Tuxtla Gutiérrez, the state capital of Chiapas. Home to roughly 600,000 people, the expansion of the city has put increased pressure on the park, driving deforestation in the area. "Thirty or 40 years ago, when I started working in Chiapas, the idea of most people was that biologists wanted to conserve forests because they were beautiful … because biologists are romantic, right?" said Alejandro Hernandez, Chiapas coordinator for The Nature Conservancy (TNC). "But today we realize that in reality, natural ecosystems are fundamental to human well-being, to human societies and to development." With its towering natural walls, the Sumidero Canyon National Park is one of the main tourist attractions in Chiapas State and protects mostly dry tropical forest—one of the most threatened ecosystems in the world. Image by Dimitri Selibas. TNC has been working with the National Commission for Protected Areas (CONANP), Mexico's national parks authority, since it was created in 2000, although TNC's work with national parks in Chiapas goes back to 1986. In the past four years, the two organizations have also started collaborating with local communities and more recently…

