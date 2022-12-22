Tobacco: Vaping and smoking drive environmental harm from farm to fingertip

Vaping for a day and tossing it away is all the rage. Electronic cigarette sales have boomed in recent years, with single-use, throwaway devices growing in popularity, particularly among youth in some countries such as the United States and United Kingdom. This new, trendy face of the tobacco industry — touted for creating a smoke-free, but not tobacco-free, world — carries a heavy, and yet unquantified, environmental burden. A recently published probe by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that 150 million disposable vapes are tossed out every year in the U.S. alone. Amounting to five every second, this consumption produces vast amounts of e-waste, sending up to 30 metric tons of lithium to U.S. landfills annually — enough to provide batteries for around 6,000 electric vehicles. Lithium is a vital ingredient in rechargeable electronics, including laptops and cellphones. Earlier this year, another investigation found that the equivalent of 10 metric tons of lithium is thrown into the trash in the U.K. every year, even as demand for this precious material continues sky rocketing. The International Energy Agency and other bodies have warned that lithium shortages could lie ahead as supplies become stretched. Vaping is increasingly popular and touted as a means to quit smoking. Long-term health consequences are still poorly understood, say experts. The environmental consequences of thousands of single-use, battery-driven, and plastic-laden devices may make vaping even more environmentally hazardous than standard cigarettes. Image courtesy Lindsay Fox via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). “Little is documented about the harmful…This article was originally published on Mongabay

