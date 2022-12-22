Unsustainable fishing to be banned in Irrawaddy dolphin’s Bornean sanctuary

JAKARTA — One of the most threatened population of Irrawaddy dolphins in Asia is set to get a much-needed reprieve as officials in Indonesia roll out a ban on unsustainable fishing gear in a key stretch of river. The Bornean population of the species, Orcaella brevirostris, is found in the Mahakam River, of which an upstream watershed spanning 42,668 hectares (105,435 acres) was in August declared a conservation area by the fisheries ministry. This new designation will severely limit shipping traffic in this stretch of water, but will allow fishing to some degree. To that end, the ministry is working with conservationists to draw up a management plan that will allow sustainable fishing while prohibiting unsustainable and destructive practices that have been identified as a threat to the dolphins and other species. “It is important for the management plan to get finalized in the next few months, as quickly as possible, and I think this is a huge step,” said Danielle Kreb, scientific program manager for the Conservation Foundation for Rare Aquatic Species of Indonesia (YK-RASI), the NGO working with the fisheries ministry. Among the practices they’re seeking to ban are fishing with a type of gill net known as rengge, electrofishing, poison fishing, and monopolizing fisheries, where the entire cross-section of the river is rigged with a net, allowing no room for fish or other animals to pass through, Kreb said. An adult Irrawaddy dolphin in the Mahakam River, in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province. Image courtesy of the Indonesian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

