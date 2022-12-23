Mongabay Explains: What’s all the brouhaha over bottom trawling?

When it comes to news about fishing, bottom trawling sparks some of the most dramatic stories. In September, for instance, Greenpeace activists took it upon themselves to drop 18 boulders weighing up to 1.7 metric tons apiece in a U.K. conservation zone, according to media reports. The point was to prevent bottom trawlers from fishing inside the zone, and to chide the UK government for permitting the practice there in the first place because of the damage it inflicts on the marine environment. In fact, people have been vociferously objecting to this fishing method since at least the 14th century, soon after it was introduced. Bottom trawlers drag heavy nets across the seafloor to scoop up marine life living there. The nets don’t discriminate and a lot of the catch winds up being discarded as bycatch or turned into food not for people but for farmed fish, livestock or pets. Meanwhile, down below, the gear scraping over the bottom churns up sediment, releases carbon stored there, and overturns rocks, reefs, and other critical habitat for sea life. Today, bottom trawling is a huge industry. It is an important source of protein for the growing human population, providing around one-quarter of the wild-caught seafood people consume every year, according to the Sea Around Us Project at the University of British Columbia, Canada. And millions of people around the world find employment in bottom trawling or industries that depend on it. Can bottom trawling be made more sustainable or should it be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

