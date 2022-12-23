Scientists find secret to how glass frogs turn transparent

From BBC
A frog that turns itself mostly transparent while sleeping may hold clues for understanding blood clotting in humans.
Scientists have long known about the glass frog but did not understand how it made itself see-through.
Now research has discovered that it is able to pool blood in its body without being negatively affected by clots.
The findings could advance medical understanding of dangerous blood clotting – a common serious condition.
The glass frog – which is about the size of a marshmallow – spends its days sleeping on bright green leaves in the Tropics.
In order to escape the attention of predators, the creature turns itself up to 61% transparent, disguising itself on the leaf.
“If you turn these frogs over, you could watch their heart beating by itself. You can see through the skin and see the muscle, the majority of the body cavity is really transparent,” Jesse Delia, a researcher at the Museum of Natural History in New York, US told BBC News.
Now findings by Mr Delia and Carlos Taboada at Duke University, US have uncovered how the glass frogs perform this very unusual function.
By shining different wavelengths of light through the animals while active and sleeping, the scientists measured their opacity. They discovered that the creatures pool blood into their liver.
“They somehow pack most of the red blood cells in the liver, so they’re removed from the blood plasma. They’re still circulating