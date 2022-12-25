Water pipe robots could stop billions of litres leaking

From BBC
Around three billion litres of water are lost through leaks across hundreds of thousands of miles of water pipe in England and Wales daily, says water industry economic regulator Ofwat.
Scientists have now developed miniature robots to patrol the pipe network, check for faults and prevent leaks.
They say maintaining the network will be “impossible” without robotics.
Water industry body Water UK told BBC News that companies were already “investing billions” in leakage.
But a recent Ofwat report pointed to a lack of investment by water companies. It named several that it said were “letting down customers and the environment” by not spending enough on improvements. Water UK responded saying that leakage was at “its lowest level since privatisation”.
Leaks are a widespread and complicated problem: Across the UK, hundreds of thousands of kilometres of pipe – of varying age and in varying condition – supply millions of properties with water.
Colin Day from Essex and Suffolk Water said: “In [this region] alone, we look after more than 8,500km (5,282 miles) of pipe and only about half the leaks in those pipes are visible, which means it’s complicated to pinpoint where [the rest] are.”
