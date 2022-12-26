Army of islanders to protect gecko the size of a paperclip

From BBC
Dressed in camouflage and combats and with self-defence training under their belts, the Union Island wardens look prepped for battle.
They are in fact on a mission to protect one of the world’s tiniest species – one so rare it exists in just 50 hectares (123 acres) in a remote corner of one of the smallest islands in the Caribbean.
The Union Island gecko is the size of a paperclip, critically endangered and facing an insidious enemy – poachers.
Following its official discovery in 2005, the unique creature quickly became a coveted curio by collectors enthralled by its gem-like markings, earning it the dubious distinction of the most trafficked reptile in the Eastern Caribbean.
That is at least until Union islanders got involved. Since 2017, local residents trained as wardens have been patrolling the dense virgin forest of this location in St Vincent and the Grenadines, on call 24/7 in the event of an intruder.
Their work, carried out in sync with the government’s forestry department and international conservationists including Fauna and Flora International (FFI), has been credited with an 80% increase in population. A recent survey indicated numbers of the gecko soared from 10,000 in 2018 to around 18,000 now – outnumbering the island’s human population six-fold.
Community involvement has been key, says Glenroy Gaymes, the government’s chief wildlife officer.
“A lot of people didn’t even know the gecko existed,” Mr Gaymes says. “We went house to house, held roadside meetings and school programmes