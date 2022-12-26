Five ways sequins add to plastic pollution

From BBC
Christmas and New Year are party time – an occasion to buy a sparkling new outfit. But clothes with sequins are an environmental hazard, experts say, for more than one reason.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever worn anything with sequins, but I have, and those things are constantly falling off, especially if the clothes are from a fast-fashion or discount retailer,” says Jane Patton, campaigns manager for plastics and petrochemicals with the Centre for International Environmental Law.
“They come off when you hug someone, or get in and out of the car, or even just as you walk or dance. They also come off in the wash.”
The problem is the same as with glitter. Both are generally made of plastic with a metallic reflective coating. Once they go down the drain they will remain in the environment for centuries, possibly fragmenting into smaller pieces over time.
“Because sequins are synthetic and made out of a material that almost certainly contains toxic chemicals, wherever they end up – air, water, soil – is potentially dangerous,” says Jane Patton.
“Microplastics are a pervasive, monumental problem. Because they’re so small and move so easily, they’re impossible to just clean up or contain.”
Researchers revealed this year that microplastics had even been found in fresh Antarctic snow.
Biodegradable sequins have been invented but are not yet mass-produced.
The charity Oxfam surveyed 2,000 British