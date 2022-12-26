Of Yetis and extinct turtles: Top wildlife discoveries in Nepal in 2022

KATHMANDU — Throughout 2022, Mongabay reported on important biodiversity-related scientific discoveries in Nepal. The stories, some of them republished by different media outlets in Nepal and abroad, brought the country’s little-known by rich biodiversity to a wider audience, and shed light on crucial regions in the country awaiting conservation. Here are some of the most significant stories from the past year: The Tibetan brown bear spotted in Nepal’s the mountains. Image courtesy of Madhu Chetri. It’s no Yeti, but Tibetan brown bear’s presence in Nepal is no longer a myth A study offered the first clear photographic evidence of the presence of Tibetan brown bears (Ursus arctos pruinosus) in Nepal. The camera-trap images were taken in 2013, but the study around them was only recently published because researcher Madhu Chetri was busy with other studies on snow leopards. For Chetri, the photos put to rest folklore he heard from villagers 20 years earlier about a Yeti-like creature prowling Nepal’s Himalayan region. Other studies have also shown, through genetic analysis, that hair and other samples attributed to the Yeti come from bears. A steppe polecat photographed in Nepal’s Limi Valley. Image courtesy of Naresh Kusi/Himalayan Wolves Project/Resources Himalaya Foundation. Carnivore sightings highlight richness of Nepal’s Trans-Himalayan region Scientists recorded images of the steppe polecat (Mustela eversmanii), Pallas’s cat (Otocolobus manul) and Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx) in Nepal’s Trans-Himalayan region. This was the first time these species had been spotted outside the country’s protected areas, and the first confirmation that they occurred…This article was originally published on Mongabay

