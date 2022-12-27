Himalayan community takes initiative to help dogs, wildlife and itself

KATHMANDU — Pictures of enigmatic snow leopards roaming the scenic Annapurna area come to mind when outsiders think about carnivores and predators in the Himalayas. The cats often grab the headlines when they prey on livestock and often face retaliation from humans. But for many of the people living in the region, where tourism is a major source of income, another carnivore poses a more potent threat to animals, both domestic and wild, than the big cat: dogs, a necessity of pastoral life in the Himalayas that guard livestock and property. “Tourist trekkers find stray dogs cute and they feed them. The animals then follow the tourists as they climb uphill and stay there,” said Tsering Ongma Gurung, a hotel owner in Manang, one of the most popular stops on the Annapurna trek. “When they get here, they get to eat food thrown away by people, and stay there. Their population then increases rapidly causing a lot of problems,” she added. In some areas of Manang, dogs have been seen hunting both domestic and wild prey in packs, like the way they did in the wild before they were domesticated, said Binod Gurung, another resident of Manang. As the dogs aren’t vaccinated, they’re likely to carry diseases such as canine distemper and rabies that could then be transmitted to both domestic and wild animals and even humans. The increase in dog population in the Annapurna region has caused many problems to the local communities. Image courtesy of Ajay Narsingh Rana.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

