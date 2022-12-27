In Indonesia’s Flores, a lifelong bamboo flautist looks to the next generation

NGADA, Indonesia — Marselus Selu wanted to be a musician from an early age, but he didn’t have the money back then to buy a flute. Today, he’s a master craftsman of bamboo instruments and has played for Indonesia’s president. “In the early ’70s it cost 5 rupiah, but I didn’t have any money,” Marselus, 64, told Mongabay at his home in the hamlet of Wogo, in Ratogesa village, near the southern coast of Flores Island. Undeterred, Marselus earned money hauling bamboo from the forest back to the village for others, and taught himself to both build and play the traditional flutes that have accompanied life in Ratogesa for centuries. The bamboo forest is around 20 kilometers (12 miles) uphill from the village. “They used to play bamboo flute music for wedding processions going all the way to the church and back to their villages,” Marselus said. He learned his trade by observing the location and depth of the cut that craftsmen made in the bamboo. He learned the subtleties of working with the raw material, including the best season to cut down the bamboo in the forest, and how this influenced the instrument’s sound. “If the bamboo is thin and the water content is low, then the sound will be loud,” he said. Marselus Selu, head of the One Tekad bamboo music group, stands in front of a traditional house in the Wogo traditional village, Ratogesa Village, Ngada Regency. Photo by Ebed de Rosary/Mongabay Indonesia. Bamboo has long been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

