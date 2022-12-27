The Senegal man on a mission to plant five million trees

From BBC
Published32 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A man in southern Senegal has set himself the ambitious task of planting five million trees over the next five years.
This visionary project came to Adama Diémé when he returned home to the Casamance region in 2020 after a few years working in Europe.
The 48-year-old was shocked that in villages that were populated with hundreds of gigantic trees in his youth, only a handful, if any, now remained.
“In some villages, you can’t find one tree. They cut them but they don’t think about planting again,” he told the BBC.
Across Africa desertification is one of the reasons blamed for deforestation but, in this area, along the sweeping expanse of the Casamance River, the trees are more likely to have been cut down for construction purposes like building houses, or to make charcoal.
Mr Diémé, who now works as a project manager for a Spanish non-governmental organisation in Casamance and also volunteers as an agricultural trainer, is determined to change all that.
With no great reserves of wealth, he began to raise money to make his dream a reality – and has used $5,000 (£4,100) from his own pocket to kick-start the initiative.
He has been working hard to engage with communities across the region and to reach out to women, who he knew would be able to rise to the challenge of organising the mass planting of seedlings.
“You go into a village and there’s no