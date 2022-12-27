‘We’re not going to give Lula a free pass’: Q&A with Indigenous leader Beto Marubo

Six months ago, more than 100 Indigenous people from five different ethnic groups entered the Itaquaí River, close to the city of Atalaia do Norte, in the Javari Valley, in the state of Amazonas, Brazil. The Indigenous men and women were searching for the Indigenist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips, who, hours before, had gone missing in the region, in the far west of the state. One of the men involved in the search parties — which started before the Brazilian authorities themselves had even begun looking for the missing men — was the Indigenous leader Beto Marubo, a member of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA). Beto was close friends with Pereira and had been working alongside him for years in their efforts to protect the region and, above all, the isolated Indigenous peoples who live in it. Owing to its strategic location — on the border with Peru and close to Colombia — the Javari Valley has become one of the most dangerous places in the Amazon. “We have finally managed to get everyone to take notice of our woes. We have exposed how forgotten we are. … Now, the whole world knows that in the Javari Valley inaction and political denial reign, and the state is totally absent in our land,” Beto wrote in a farewell letter to Pereira, a few days after it was confirmed that the Indigenist and journalist had been brutally murdered. Beto and Pereira on an…This article was originally published on Mongabay

