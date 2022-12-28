Amazon’s tallest tree at risk as deforestation nears

The protected swathes of primary Amazon Rainforest in the Paru State Forest in the north of Brazil became the fifth-most deforested conservation unit in October, official data show. Illegal land-grabbing and cattle ranching leave environmentalists concerned about the protection of the region’s giant trees, including the tallest in the biome. “The amount of deforestation in [Paru State Forest] is little, but it has been suffering small numbers of deforestation since 2008,” Jakeline Pereira, a researcher from the Brazilian conservation nonprofit Imazon, told Mongabay by phone. “It started moderately and then made some leaps, mainly since 2014.” Deforestation in Paru State Forest rarely went above 200 hectares (494 acres) per year before 2014, but suddenly tripled to 600 hectares(1,483 acres) that year, data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) show. It hit an all-time high in 2019 with nearly 1,400 hectares (3,459 acres) deforested — an area larger than Heathrow Airport in London — and another notable figure in 2021 with nearly 1,100 hectares (2,718 acres) of forest loss. “It’s complicated because although the deforestation rate in Paru State Forest is not so high, there shouldn’t be any deforestation in this area,” Pereira said. Researchers discovered the Amazon’s tallest tree in September this year. Standing at 88.5 meters (290 feet) high, this red angelim is equivalent to a 30-story-building. Image © Havita Rigamonti/Imazon/Ideflor. Fires blaze across the Amazon forest in Altamira in Pará in 2019, one of the state’s worst years for fires and deforestation. Altamira edges the border…This article was originally published on Mongabay

