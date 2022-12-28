Brazilian archbishop is threatened for defending Indigenous peoples — even during Mass

Targeted by threats and intimidation even while celebrating Mass, Dom Roque Paloschi faces the double challenge of being a religious leader and defender of Indigenous rights in a world where environmental degradation and violence against traditional communities are increasing. Aside from being president of the Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI), a part of the Catholic Church connected to the National Brazilian Bishops’ Conference (CNBB), since 2015 he has also been archbishop of Porto Velho, state capital of Rondônia, which is one of the most deforested states in Amazonia and which is undergoing intense pressure. Paloschi is also secretary of the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (REPAM-Brasil). The challenges Paloschi has experienced for some time were illustrated in a recent episode of intimidation involving the archbishop of Aparecida (in the state of São Paulo), Dom Orlando Brandes, on Oct. 12th. Brandes was celebrating a Mass in honor of the patron saint of Brazil, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, and, as is customary on this date of national religious importance, he reflected on the challenges impacting the nation’s most vulnerable populations. He also drew the attention of his followers to the increasing levels of violence in the country. But this year’s celebrations were attended by President Jair Bolsonaro, joined by members of his administration and many of his followers, who demonstrated acts of religious disrespect and aggression toward journalists. They did not like the criticisms they heard during the archbishop’s sermon, including that “a beloved homeland is not an armed homeland,” a reference to the government’s slogan promoting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

