Illegal orchid trade threatens Nepal’s ‘tigers of the plant world’

KATHMANDU – Thousands of pilgrims from Nepal and India visit a garden in Siraha in eastern Nepal on the first day of the Nepali New Year (around the second week of April) to catch a glimpse of a special flower. According to folklore, the pale purple flowers, known as the Salahesh Fulbari, which bloom hanging from trees in the garden, represent a garland that local folk hero Salahesh received from his beloved. Botanists have identified the flower as an orchid species (Dendrobium aphyllum) found from Nepal to Southern China and peninsular Malaysia. Although the orchid species in Siraha grabs headlines in Nepal and parts of India every April, other members of this family (Orchidaceae) of this diverse flowering plants with colorful and fragrant blooms are often neglected, even as their trade remains illegal in the country. “Orchids are the most exciting, diverse, unique and charismatic of all plant groups on Earth,” says Jacob Phelps, co-chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Orchid Specialist Group. “They are the tigers of the plant world, but unlike tigers, we know incredibly little about them,” he adds. Satyrium nepalense orchid. “They are the tigers of the plant world, but unlike tigers, we know incredibly little about them,” say experts. Image by Kumar Paudel. Dendrobium longicornu orchid flower from Nepal. Image by Kumar Paudel. Scientific estimates suggest that there are roughly 30,000 species of orchids around the world, approximately 500 of which have been reported in the forests and fields of Nepal.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

