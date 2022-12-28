Mongabay’s 10 most popular videos of 2022

2022 has been full of exciting projects for Mongabay. We covered unique stories, met charismatic characters, and traveled all over the planet through our videos. To celebrate our successes and thank everyone we’ve collaborated with, here is our list of Mongabay’s top 10 videos of 2022. Top three videos of the year Animals stole our hearts for another year, as they claimed the top three spots during 2022. 1. How Indigenous values inspired the largest network of wildlife crossings in the USA A story of cooperation between the new and old takes home the gold. If you’re curious about how a group of Indigenous people prevented the construction of an additional highway line in their reserve, which led to the largest network of wildlife crossings in the United States, you won’t want to miss this video: 2. Wild bison roam England once again Bison in England? Although unusual, the residents of a small village just 100 kilometers (60 miles) from London were surprised at the arrival of these mythical giants. The wild European bison, which were introduced from Scotland and Ireland, were released this past summer: 3. How unlicensed fishers in Costa Rica are helping to control the invasive lionfish Lionfish are an invasive species throughout parts of their range, and their mismanagement by fisheries authorities is a problem for many fishers. However, the inhabitants of Punta Uva in Costa Rica have not been indifferent to the threats of this predator. They decided to join a group of scientists not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

